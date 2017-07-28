

OCTOPUS APOLLO VCT PLC



28 July 2017



Issue of Equity and Total Voting Rights



Octopus Apollo VCT plc (the 'Company') announces the allotment and issue of 1,059,402 Ordinary Shares of 10p each at a price of 61.5p per share to shareholders who elected to receive Ordinary Shares under the Dividend Reinvestment Scheme as an alternative to the final dividend of 1.7p per share for the year ended 31 January 2017, payable 28 July 2017.



Application has been made to the London Stock Exchange for admission of the new shares. Admission is expected to become effective on or around 4 August 2017.



The issued share capital and total voting rights of the Company is now 250,137,250 Ordinary 10p Shares.



