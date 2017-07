EL SEGUNDO (dpa-AFX) - Shares of Mattel (MAT) are seeing significant weakness in afternoon trading on Friday, slumping by 8.7 percent. Earlier in the session, Mattel hit its lowest intraday level in over seven years.



The steep drop by Mattel comes after the toy maker reported a wider than expected second quarter loss on weaker than expected sales.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX