Chromatography Instruments Market to Reach $10.99 Billion by 2022: Driven by Increasing Use of Chromatography Tests in the Drug Approval Process

DUBLIN, July 28, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Chromatography Instruments Market by Type, Consumables and Accessories, Applications, and Region - Global Forecast to 2022" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The global chromatography instruments market is expected to reach USD 10.99 Billion by 2022 from USD 7.86 Billion in 2017, at a CAGR of 6.9%.

The growth of this market is majorly driven by the rising food safety concerns, increasing use of chromatography tests in the drug approval process, and growing popularity of hyphenated chromatography techniques. However, the high cost of equipment is likely to restrain the growth of the chromatography instruments market during the forecast period.



The increasing government initiatives for environmental protection and an increase in research funding in a number of countries such as the U.S., and the U.K., will open new opportunities for market players. For instance, in 2016, the Engineering and Physical Sciences Research Council (EPSRC, U.K.) awarded grants of about USD 85 million (GBP 77 million) to healthcare research, including analytical instruments. Similarly, the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) is a notable agency of the federal government of the United States (EPA) raised its budget in FY 2016 by USD 452 Million from FY 2015 to USD 8.6 Billion.



The report analyzes the chromatography instruments market by type of chromatography instruments, consumables and accessories, application, and region. On the basis of type, the market is segmented into systems, detectors, auto-samplers, and fraction collectors. The systems segment is expected to account for the largest share of the chromatography instruments market in 2017, owing to its increased use in drug approval process.



The chromatography instruments market is further segmented into consumables and accessories. The consumables segment is expected to account for the largest share of the chromatography instruments market in 2017. Based on application, the chromatography instruments market is segmented into life science, environmental testing, food and beverage testing, and other applications. In 2017, the life science industry segment held the largest share of the chromatography instruments market and is also projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Companies Mentioned



Agilent Technologies, Inc.

Bio-Rad Laboratories

Danaher Corporation

Gilson, Inc.

Jasco, Inc.

Merck KGaA

Perkinelmer, Inc.

Restek Corporation

Scion Instruments

Shimadzu Corporation

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

Waters Corporation



Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights



5 Market Overview



6 Chromatography Instruments Market, By Type



7 Chromatography Instruments Market, By Consumables and Accessories



8 Chromatography Instrumentation Market, By Application



9 Chromatography Instruments Market, By Region



10 Competitive Landscape



11 Company Profiles



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/r42b67/chromatography

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716