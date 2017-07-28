LAS VEGAS, NV -- (Marketwired) -- 07/28/17 -- Player's Network, Inc. (OTCQB: PNTV), a diversified holding company operating in media and marijuana, through its division Marijuana Accelerator, announced today they are hosting a live online webinar to discuss the MJ Accelerator Program at 4:20 p.m. EST on Tuesday, August 1, 2017. Online attendees are limited to the first 100 people who RSVP.

Brett H. Pojunis, PNTV Board Member and Co-Founder of the MJ Accelerator Program, Jeffrey Robinson, Managing Director and Co-Founder of the MJ Accelerator Program and Geoffrey Lawrence, PNTV Chief Financial Officer and Chief Compliance Officer are hosting a live online webinar to introduce PNTV shareholders and the investment community to the new business model and the flagship program of Marijuana Accelerator, the "MJ Accelerator Program."

Part of the webinar includes an "ask us anything" style video Q & A where participants will have an opportunity to ask questions about Marijuana Accelerator and the MJ Accelerator Program.

Time and Date

Tuesday, August 1, 2017

4:20 PM EST

RSVP and Registration

The first 100 people who register will reserve their place as an attendee. Visit this link and register now to reserve your spot:

https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/1816017560429585154'source=pressrelease

The live online webinar will be recorded and available the next day. The video will be on PNTV's investor relations website located: https://ir.playersnetwork.com/webcast-archives.

"Due to the excitement over the last few days surrounding the MJ Accelerator Program, we felt it would make sense to explain in detail how we envision the program rolling out and more importantly, explaining how people can get involved," says Jeffrey Robinson.

Brett H. Pojunis adds, "This is truly a unique opportunity in an exciting emerging market and we hope to identify some amazing, game changing companies! The real winners are PNTV shareholders! The MJ Accelerator Program's business model is to earn a little piece of equity from a large number of companies, this is a fantastic addition for our supporters."

To learn more about the MJ Accelerator Program, please visit: https://marijuanaaccelerator.com/mj-accelerator-program

About Marijuana Accelerator

Marijuana Accelerator is an ecosystem for the marijuana industry designed to connect entrepreneurs and investors to our network and develop partnerships. Marijuana Accelerator's mission is to "identify and develop ventures in the marijuana industry." Marijuana Accelerator is used to identify ventures focused on seed to sale solutions and new technology.

For more information please visit www.MarijuanaAccelerator.com

For MJ Accelerator Program visit https://marijuanaaccelerator.com/mj-accelerator-program

About Player's Network (PNTV)

Player's Network is a diversified company operating in media and cannabis markets. PNTV owns approximately 85% of Green Leaf Farms Holdings, LLC (Green Leaf Farms), which holds cultivation and production license(s) awarded by the state of Nevada. The cultivation license enables Green Leaf Farms to grow marijuana and the production license enables them to create extracts which are used for cartridges, oils and edibles. WeedTV.com is developing the ultimate resource for the marijuana lifestyle within our media operations.

For more information please visit www.PlayersNetwork.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain as they are based on current expectations and assumptions concerning future events or future performance of the company. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are only predictions and speak only as of the date hereof. In evaluating such statements, prospective investors should review carefully various risks and uncertainties identified in this release and matters set in the company's SEC filings. These risks and uncertainties could cause the company's actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements.

