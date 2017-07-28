Composites 2017-2027: Market for Synthetic Fibres Used in Composite Parts Will Exceed $9bn by 2027

DUBLIN, July 28, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Composites 2017-2027: Innovations, Opportunities, Market Forecasts" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.
The analysts forecast that the market for all synthetic fibres used in composite parts will exceed $9bn by 2027. The report details the current and status of each individual continuous and short/chopped fibre as well as the main players, challenges faced and trends in applications. The fastest growth rate will come from continuous ceramic fibres in the next 10-year period, but the market will also still see significant growth for some of the more established materials. This report also looks further into the future of pre-commercial composite materials, a prime example being boron fibres synthesised by advanced manufacturing procedures.
A detailed analysis into natural fibres, and in particular the emerging role of bast fibres, is also included. Through legislation and a beneficial combination of properties and price, these bast fibres are finding an increasing market, which in some cases cannot be (both literally and economically) grown fast enough to meet the demand.
Owing to the often higher costs and occasional limitations in both physical and chemical properties, it has been increasingly important to use composite materials as hybrid parts. This involves composites being used in combination with dissimilar materials in a variety of ways. This report probes the methodologies facilitating this trend and highlights the applications where these have been and will be used.
Companies Mentioned
- Acellent Technologies
- Advanced Carbon Products
- Alan Harper Composites
- Audi
- COI Ceramics Inc.
- Composite Braiding
- ELG Carbon Fibre
- Far-UK
- Free Form Fibers
- Lantor
- MEC Company
- NTPT
- Oxford Advanced Surfaces
- SHD Composites
- TISICS Ltd
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
2. Composite Introduction
3. Matrix
4. Fibres
5. Hybrid Material Involving Composites
6. Multifunctional Composites
7. Appendix
8. Company Profiles
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/zjqnwr/composites
Media Contact:
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
4