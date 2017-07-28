Composites 2017-2027: Market for Synthetic Fibres Used in Composite Parts Will Exceed $9bn by 2027

DUBLIN, July 28, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The analysts forecast that the market for all synthetic fibres used in composite parts will exceed $9bn by 2027. The report details the current and status of each individual continuous and short/chopped fibre as well as the main players, challenges faced and trends in applications. The fastest growth rate will come from continuous ceramic fibres in the next 10-year period, but the market will also still see significant growth for some of the more established materials. This report also looks further into the future of pre-commercial composite materials, a prime example being boron fibres synthesised by advanced manufacturing procedures.

A detailed analysis into natural fibres, and in particular the emerging role of bast fibres, is also included. Through legislation and a beneficial combination of properties and price, these bast fibres are finding an increasing market, which in some cases cannot be (both literally and economically) grown fast enough to meet the demand.

Owing to the often higher costs and occasional limitations in both physical and chemical properties, it has been increasingly important to use composite materials as hybrid parts. This involves composites being used in combination with dissimilar materials in a variety of ways. This report probes the methodologies facilitating this trend and highlights the applications where these have been and will be used.

Companies Mentioned



Acellent Technologies

Advanced Carbon Products

Alan Harper Composites

Audi

COI Ceramics Inc.

Composite Braiding

ELG Carbon Fibre

Far-UK

Free Form Fibers

Lantor

MEC Company

NTPT

Oxford Advanced Surfaces

SHD Composites

TISICS Ltd



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Composite Introduction



3. Matrix



4. Fibres



5. Hybrid Material Involving Composites



6. Multifunctional Composites



7. Appendix



8. Company Profiles



4