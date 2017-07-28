

Hazel Renewable Energy VCT2 plc 28 July 2017 Directorate Change



Hazel Renewable Energy VCT2 plc announces that the Chairman, Peter Wisher, has decided to resign from the Board with immediate effect due to ill health.



The Board commented 'Peter has been very valuable asset for the Company as Chairman since its launch in 2010 and has presided over a period that has delivered solid returns to shareholders. His contribution will be sorely missed.'



The Company further announces that Christian Yates will take over the role of Chairman and the directors will review the composition of the Board in due course.



