Global Real Time Locating System (RTLS) in Healthcare Market to Grow at a CAGR of 24% by 2023: Increasing Concerns Regarding Safety & Security

The "Global Real Time Locating System (RTLS) in Healthcare Market Insights, Opportunity Analysis, Market Shares and Forecast, 2017 -2023" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The global RTLS in healthcare market is anticipated to grow with the CAGR of about 24% during the forecast period of 2016-2023. Increasing penetration of internet in healthcare industry and increasing concerns regarding safety and security are fueling growth in the global real time locating system for healthcare market. However, high installation and maintenance cost and lack of uniform standards restrain the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Geographically, North America accounted for the largest market share in terms of revenue for the real time locating system for healthcare market in 2016. The region is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period owing to high demand for RTLS by healthcare industries in the region. Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest growing region for real time locating system for healthcare during the forecast period.

The growth in global RTLS for healthcare market is also influenced by the presence of major players such as Radianse (U.S.), Intelligent Insights (U.S.), Thing Magic (U.S.), Borda Technology (U.S.), Cetani Corporation (U.S.) etc. Mergers & acquisitions, product launches, partnerships etc. are some crucial strategies adopted by the major playersto gain competitive advantage.

Companies Mentioned

Airista Llc(U.S.)

Awarepoint Corporation (U.S.)

Bespoon Sas ( France )

) Borda Technology (U.S.)

Centrak Inc. (U.S.)

Cetani Corporation (U.S.)

Emanate Wireless (U.S.)

Intelligent Insights (U.S.)

Radianse (U.S.)

Sonitor Technologies Inc. (U.S.)

Stanley Healthcare (U.S.)

Tele Tracking Technologies Inc. (U.S.)

Thing Magic (U.S.)

Versus Technologies Inc. (U.S.)

Zebra Technologies Corporation (U.S.)

Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. Market Overview



3. Market Determinants



4. Market Segmentation



5. Competitive Landscape



6. Geographical Analysis



7. Company Profiles

