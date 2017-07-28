TRIGO Doubles Size in Aerospace Quality Services by Joining Forces with Spanish Leader MAVE AERONAUTICA

PARIS, July 27, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

TRIGO has acquired 100% of the capital of MAVE AERONAUTICA from founder Joaquin Arregui and other shareholders. This transaction is a major step in TRIGO's consolidation strategy in the European aerospace quality services market. It will strengthen MAVE's position by taking the mainly Spanish company to an international level.

(Logo: http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/459573/TRIGO_Logo.jpg )



(Logo: http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539465/MAVE_AERONAUTICA.jpg )



MAVE is the pioneer of outsourced quality services for the aerospace sector in Spain, where it has been serving Airbus and other clients, with expertise in quality inspection, quality assurance, measurement and tooling maintenance solutions. MAVE founders will retire and the company will be managed by Antonio Gomez, General Manager since early 2016.

TRIGO has entered the Spanish aerospace market in 2015 via the acquisition of GLOBALQ. Together with MAVE, TRIGO will achieve more than 70 million euros of annual revenues in the aerospace and heavy transportation sector, with significant operations in Spain, France and Germany as well as North America and Asia. After the acquisition of Böllinger and Euro-Symbiose in 2016, the MAVE acquisition is the third one since ARDIAN, the private investment company, started backing TRIGO in mid-2016. TRIGO will continue to pursue its market consolidation strategy in quality services for the transportation industry, ultimately offering worldwide, efficient solutions to its international, innovation-driven customers.

"TRIGO is proud to welcome MAVE into the Group," said Matthieu Rambaud, TRIGO CEO and Benoit Leblanc, EVP Europe. "We strongly believe that the integration of MAVE within TRIGO, alongside GLOBALQ, will benefit to our clients of Spain and beyond in terms of efficiency, expertise and innovation capacity. We enthusiastically welcome our new colleagues of MAVE and are looking forward to seeing them enjoy new development opportunities within our Group."

"With TRIGO, we found the acquirer that we were dreaming about for the future of MAVE, its customers and its employees," added Joaquin Arregui, MAVE Founder and Carlos Maria-Tomé Arnal, EVP. "TRIGO and MAVE share the same values. We thank our customers for trusting MAVE andour employees for having made our success possible so far, and for staying proud and focused on generating the success of tomorrow within TRIGO."

More information:

https://www.trigo-group.com/press_relations-10-en.htm?id=133&utm_source=prnewswire&utm_medium=pr-article&utm_campaign=mave

http://www.maveaeronautica.com

http://www.ardian.com

Contacts

Emmanuel MARQUIS | EVP Aerospace and Heavy Transportation Business Line, TRIGO |

+33787108883 | emmanuel.marquis@trigo-group.com

Carlos Maria-TomeARNAL | EVP Mave Aeronautica | +34956265245 | c.mariatome@maveaeronautica.es

