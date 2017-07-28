Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 28, 2017) - China Minerals Mining Corporation (TSXV: CMV) (OTC Pink: HWTHF) ("China Minerals" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company held its annual general and special meeting (the "Meeting") of its shareholders on July 25, 2017.

At the Meeting, the Company's shareholders:

Approved a resolution setting the number of directors at four (4) members and re-appointed Ling Zhu, Bernard Kahlert, Zheng Zhou and Mao Sun to the board;

Re-appointed Davidson & Company LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants as auditors of the Company;

Approved the Company's 10% "rolling" stock option plan; and

Approved the proposed consolidation of the Company's issued and outstanding common shares of up to one new common share for every twenty-five (25) old common shares.

About China Minerals Mining Corporation

China Minerals Mining Corporation is a Canadian based exploration and development company with offices located in Vancouver, B.C. and Beijing, China. China Minerals' goal is to build an international mining company.

For more information on China Minerals, please contact the Company at (604) 694-2344, or visit the Company's website at www.chinamineralsmining.com.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

"signed by Ling Zhu"

Ling Zhu

Executive Chairman

