Technavio's latest report on the global photo editing software market provides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook from 2017-2021.

The global photo editing software market is driven by its use in professional photography, especially in post-production activities. The demand for proprietary software and free software, such as GNU Image Manipulation Program (GIMP), is high in this market. The rising number of free software is a major challenge to the growth of the global photo editing market.

Ishmeet Kaur, a lead analyst from Technavio, specializing in research on enterprise application sector, says, "The increased use of photo content in social media has propelled the demand for photo editing software. Online photo editing software is increasingly becoming a popular solution for editing photos. PicMonkey and Fotor are some of the major players in this market."

The top three emerging trends driving the global photo editing software marketaccording to Technavio research analysts are:

Increasing integration of social media platforms with photo editing features

Growing number of mobile photo editing software

Rising number of face editing software

One of the major uses of photo editing software among non-professional users is for uploading them in social media platforms like Facebook, Twitter, WhatsApp, Snapchat, and Instagram. Social networking sites are providing several editing features to make the uploaded photos look better.

"Social networking platforms will provide more focus on photo editing features during the forecast period. This will reduce the dependence on a dedicated photo editing software for mobile phones. For instance, Instagram features all the capabilities of a mobile photo editing software and provides saving options," according to Ishmeet.

Growing number of mobile photo editing software

Nowadays, vendors are providing photo editing software for mobile devices such as smartphones and tablets. The high processing power of mobile devices is the most important reason for this initiative. For instance, the latest flagship smartphone from Samsung, Galaxy S7, has a Snapdragon 820 chipset by Qualcomm with a 4 GB random access memory.

Snapdragon 820 consists of a 64-bit quad-core CPU and a highly advanced Adreno 530 GPU. It has more clock speed than an Intel Core i3 4005U processor used in a desktop. Another major advantage of mobile devices is that the input method in most of them are through touch screens rather than a mouse, keyboard, or personal computer (PC).

Rising number of face editing software

The growing trend of selfies in social media platforms has increased the demand for face editing software. The number of apps with face editing features, coupled with filters, have increased in the app stores of iOS and Android, two major mobile OS platforms.

The key vendors are as follows:

Adobe Systems

Corel

ACD Systems

CyberLink

