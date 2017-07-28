Regulatory News:

We are pleased to inform you that the AREVA (Paris:AREVA) 2017 half-year report is available.

You can download the document from our website http://sa.areva.com.

ABOUT AREVA

AREVA supplies high added-value products and services for the operation of the global nuclear fleet.

The group is present throughout the entire nuclear cycle, from uranium mining to used fuel recycling, including nuclear reactor design and operating services.

Its expertise, its skills in cutting-edge technologies and its uncompromising insistence on safety are recognized by utilities all over the world.

AREVA's 36,000 employees are helping build tomorrow's energy model: supplying ever cleaner, safer and more economical energy to the greatest number of people.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170728005604/en/

