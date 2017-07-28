

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Despite criticism from President Donald Trump, Attorney General Jeff Sessions is standing by his decision to recuse himself from the investigation of Russian meddling in last year's election.



Sessions told Fox News on Thursday the criticism by Trump has been 'kind of hurtful' but indicated his belief that the president is a 'strong leader.'



'He is determined to move this country in the direction he believes it needs to go to make us great again,' Sessions said. 'He's had a lot of criticisms, and he's steadfastly determined to get his job done, and he wants all of us to do our jobs and that's what I intend to do.'



The comments from Sessions come after Trump suggested that he would not have nominated the former Alabama Senator as Attorney General if he knew he would recuse himself from the Russia investigation.



Trump has also accused Sessions of taking a weak position on alleged crimes by Hillary Clinton and intelligence leakers.



Sessions said he understands Trump's criticism of his recusal, noting the Russia investigation has been a big distraction for the president.



'[But] I'm confident I made the right decision,' Sessions said. 'The decision is consistent with the rule of law. An attorney general who doesn't follow the law is not very effective in leading the Department of Justice.'



Sessions indicated that he intends to continue to serve as Attorney General unless Trump decides to remove him from the position.



'If he wants to make a change, he can certainly do so and I would be glad to yield in that circumstance, no doubt about it,' Sessions said.



