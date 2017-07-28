Global Neuromorphic Chip Market (2017-2023): Increasing Demand for Artificial Intelligence & Machine Learning

DUBLIN, July 28, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global Neuromorphic Chip Market Insights, Opportunity Analysis, Market Shares and Forecast, 2017 - 2023" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The global neuromorphic chips market is expected to grow with a CAGR of about 25% during the forecast period 2016-2023.

Increasing demand for artificial intelligence and machine learning are responsible for the growth of the global neuromorphic chip market during the forecast period. Also, increasing usage of internet of things and data analytics are fueling growth in the market of neuromorphic chips. However, complexity of designing hardware of neuromorphic chips due to complex algorithms and lack of knowledge about neuromorphic chips among consumers are the factors restraining the growth of the global neuromorphic chips market.

Geographically, North America held the largest revenue share of the neuromorphic chip market in 2016. Moreover, the region is expected to hold the largest market revenue during the forecast period. The rising applications of neuromorphic chips in various sectors such as image and signal recognition are the key driving factors for the growth of neuromorphic chip market in the region.

Companies Mentioned

Advanced Semiconductor Engineering ( Taiwan )

) Applied Brain Research (U.S.)

Brain Corporation (U.S.)

Brainchip Holdings ( Australia )

) General Vision Inc. (U.S.)

Hewlett Packard Co. (U.S.)

HRL Laboratories Llc (U.S.)

IBM (U.S.)

Intel Corp. (U.S.)

International Business Machine Corporation (U.S.)

Lockheed Martin Corporation (U.S.)

Mit Technology (U.S.)

Qualcomm Inc. (U.S.)

Samsung Electronics ( South Korea )

) Vicarious Fpc Inc. (U.S.)



Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. Market Overview



3. Market Determinants



4. Market Segmentation



5. Competitive Landscape



6. Geographical Analysis

7. Company Profiles



