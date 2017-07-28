Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 28, 2017) - Curlew Lake Resources Inc. (TSXV: CWQ.H) announces that Len Werden has been appointed to the Board of Directors of the Company.

Mr. Werden has over thirty years of experience in horticulture, with knowledge in propagation, hybridization and optimizing growth patterns and ecosystems in plants. This included being the designated grower for two medicinal marijuana clients licensed under the MMAR, and he was integral to developing specialized nutrient formulas and tools, which were utilized in the production of high-quality organic crops.

As a certified Millwright, over the past thirty years, Mr. Werden has been involved in numerous projects, including the Cyclotron Project for TRIUMF (Canada's national laboratory for particle and nuclear physics) at the University of British Columbia. Mr. Werden was President and CEO of Seashore Organic Marijuana Corp, which transitioned to Veritas Pharma Inc where he served on the board of directors. Additional positions include; President of the B.C. & Yukon Territory Building Construction Trades Council, Chief Negotiator of the Bargaining Council of B.C. Building Trade Unions, Governor of the Workers Compensation Board, Canadian President of the Canadian Millwright Conference, and a member of the B.C. Apprenticeship Board as well as serving on various charitable boards, community service boards and government advisory commissions.

For clarification, the Company's Officers and Directors are currently comprised of the following:

Jurgen Wolf, Interim President, Chief Executive Officer and Director

Christopher Cherry, Chief Financial Officer and Director

Harold Noyes, Director

Len Werden, Director

