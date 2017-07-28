LIVERMORE, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 07/28/17 -- Sandstone Diagnostics, a consumer health company providing tools and educational services that empower men to test and improve their reproductive health, announces the latest in a series of Facebook Live Chats designed to spotlight its new Trak At-Home Male Fertility Testing System.

Sandstone will host "Trak Live" Facebook events, in which top physicians in men's health and reproductive medicine will participate in interactive Q&A dialogues on various topics concerning fertility and pregnancy.

The first event will be this Tuesday, August 1 at 4pm PT with Dr. Lauren Wise, Boston University School of Public Health, and can be viewed at the scheduled date and time via the Trak Fertility Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/TrakHQ. This initial program will highlight lifestyle effects on fertility and pregnancy chances and will focus on PRESTO - the Pregnancy Study Online which she has spearheaded. You can learn more about PRESTO at http://sites.bu.edu/presto/.

Other Facebook Chats will occur as follows:

Aug 4, 4pm PT - Dr. David Adamson MD, PAMF Fertility Physicians of Northern California, and Founder of Advanced Reproductive Care (ARC Fertility)

Aug 17, 1:30pm PT - Dr. Natan Bar-Chama MD, Director of the Center of Male Reproductive Health RMA New York, and Department of Urology at Mount Sinai School of Medicine

Aug 24, 1:30pm PT - Dr. Serena Chen MD, Director of Reproductive Medicine at the Institute for Reproductive Medicine and Science at Saint Barnabas Medical Center in New Jersey.

"We are delighted to host these online events with top medical experts in men's health and fertility," said Karen Drexler, Sandstone President and CEO. "Millions of men quietly struggle with fertility issues every year. Providing education and awareness alongside leading medical experts remains central to our mission to improve the way men think about and manage their reproductive health."

Earlier this year, Sandstone launched the Trak Male Fertility Testing System -- an FDA-cleared, first-of-its-kind home testing device and mobile app that allows men to track their sperm count at home as they take personalized steps to try to improve their sperm production and boost a couple's chances of conception.

About Sandstone Diagnostics

Sandstone Diagnostics is a Bay Area diagnostic and digital health company providing sophisticated home testing products that allow consumers to measure and improve key health markers at home. The company's first product, the Trak® Male Fertility Testing System, is now available. For more information, please visit trakfertility.com.

