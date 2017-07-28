Global Thin Display Technology Market to Grow at a CAGR of 43.5% by 2023: High Demand of Thin Film Displays in Smartphones & Television

DUBLIN, July 28, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global Thin Display Technology Market Insights, Opportunity, Analysis, Market Shares And Forecast 2017 - 2023" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The global paper-thin display technology market is anticipated to rise with a CAGR of about 43.5% during the forecast years 2016-2023.



Increasing demand for digital signage for digital advertisement is largely contributing to the market growth. Other factors such as high demand of thin film displays in smart phones and televisions, technological advancements in display technologies and surging demand of energy efficient and high specification display products have also helped the market to grow. However, meeting standard power consumption ratings, reducing the processing time for manufacturing thin film displays and increasing the durability of a paper-thin display product are acting as major challenges for the manufacturers.



Asia Pacific represents the largest market for the paper-thin display technology and is anticipated to display fastest growth in the near future. High demand for portable electronic displays along with rising disposable incomes in developing countries of Asia Pacific region have helped to enhance the market. In Asia Pacific region, the number of mobile phone users are anticipated to be about 2713 million by the end of year 2017. This has created huge demand in the market for paper thin display units in APAC region.

Companies Mentioned



Acreo Swedish Ict.

Dai Nippon Printing Co. Ltd.

Au Optronics Corp.

Lg Display Co. Ltd.

Varitronix

E Ink Corporation

Ritdisplay Corporation

Samsung Display Co. Ltd.

Tohoku Pioneer

Visionox

Gpeg International

Innolux Corporation

Japan Display Inc.

Sharp Corporation

Universal Display Corporation

Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. Market Overview



3. Market Determinants



4. Market Segmentation



5. Competitive Landscape



6. Global Paper-Thin Display Technology Market By Region



7. Company Profiles



