

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - After Republicans failed to approve legislation to repeal and replace Obamacare, President Donald Trump has suggested changing the Senate rules.



Trump indicated in posts to Twitter on Friday that he would support changing the rules to allow bills to pass with a 51-vote majority.



'If Republicans are going to pass great future legislation in the Senate, they must immediately go to a 51 vote majority, not senseless 60,' Trump tweeted.



He added, 'Even though parts of healthcare could pass at 51, some really good things need 60. So many great future bills & budgets need 60 votes.'



The tweets from Trump come after the so-called 'skinny' Obamacare repeal failed by a vote of 49 to 51, with three Republican Senators joining with Democrats to stop the bill.



The bill only needed 50 votes to pass with a tie-breaking vote by Vice President Mike Pence. Subsequently, Trump's proposed rule change would not have saved the legislation.



Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ken., has previously indicated his opposition to changing the Senate rules.



