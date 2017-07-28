Technavio has announced the top five leading vendors in their recent global radio frequency (RF) signal generator market 2017-2021report. This market research report also lists four other prominent vendors that are expected to impact the market during the forecast period.

This Smart News Release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170728005615/en/

Technavio has published a new report on the global radio frequency (RF) signal generator market from 2017-2021. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Competitive vendor landscape

According to the research analysis, the global RF signal generator market is characterized by the presence of international and regional vendors. However, international players are increasing their presence, while regional vendors are finding it difficult to compete with them in the global market, in terms of quality and price.

The RF signalgenerator vendors are focusing on developing technologies for wireless communication networks. They are collaborating with other vendors, network operators, and research centers for developing 5G to gain more knowledge about new technologies, and for the development of an ecosystem that supports this technology. For instance, in March 2017, Rohde Schwarz and MediaTek announced a collaboration on test concepts for 5G wireless communication technology. MediaTek has a global presence in 4G and has cooperation with partners.

The demand for mobile computing devices is growing among common users and business travelers, who have a pressing need for portability and connectivity. Consumers want Internet connectivity at a lower cost and high data rate. Thus, mobile computing devices are incorporating new communication technologies such as LTE, 5G, 4G, and LTE-A.

"The need for continuous maintenance and quality testing of frequency and spectrum of these new communication technologies such as LTE, 5G, 4G, and LTE-A technologies is driving the demand for RF signal generators," says Raghu Raj Singh, a lead semiconductor equipmentresearch analyst from Technavio.

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only: View market snapshot before purchasing

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free

Technaviomarket research analysts identify the following key vendors:

Anritsu

Anritsu is a provider of innovative solutions for next-generation networks and offers information and communication technology (ICT) services. The components and accessories product segment of the company consists of a wide range of high-speed devices designed specifically to meet next-generation RF, microwave, and optical network communication

Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies functions through three major segments comprising of communication solutions group, electronic industrial solutions group, and services solutions group. The electronic industrial solutions segment offers cable testers or analyzers. It also offers services that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, and operation of the cable analyzer. The company operates its business through measurement solutions and customer support and service segments.

National Instruments

National Instruments is into producing automated test equipment and software. The electronic test and instrumentation segment is sub-divided into oscilloscopes, digital instruments, switches, power supplies, waveform generator, source measure units, and other products. The wireless design and test segment is sub-divided into vector signal transceivers, RF signal generators, power sensors, as well as RF and microwave switches.

Rohde Schwarz

Rohde Schwarz specializes in the manufacture of electronic products. The test and measurement segment of the company offers products like a signal generator, audio analyzer, broadband amplifiers, optical measurements, and other products pertaining to the area of testability and measurement.

Tektronix

Tektronix manufactures test and measurement equipment such as logic analyzers, oscilloscopes, as well as mobile and video test protocol equipment. The company offers spectrum analyzers, power analyzers, BERTs, logic analyzers, and protocol analyzers as part of its analyzers product segment. These products help in improving product quality and efficiency.

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report including the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Browse Related Reports:

Global Carrier Ethernet Access Devices Market 2017-2021

Global Mixed Signal IC Market 2017-2021

Global Currency Counting Machine Market 2017-2021

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170728005615/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 630 333 9501

UK: +44 208 123 1770

www.technavio.com