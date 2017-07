WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gold futures jumped to their highest in more than six weeks Friday, as traders weighed U.S. GDP figures.



The U.S. economy grew at a 2.6% annual pace in second quarter, up sharply from 1.2% in the first three months of the year.



August gold climbed $8.40, or 0.7%, to settle at $1,268.40.oz, the highest since mid-June. Traders are betting the Federal Reserve will keep interest rates on hold through December. Prices were up 1.1% this week.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX