Global Autonomous Vehicle Sensor Market to Grow at a CAGR of 105% by 2023: System Malfunctions & High Vehicle and Infrastructure Costs are Key Challenges

The "Global Autonomous Vehicle Sensor Market Insights, Opportunity, Analysis, Market Shares And Forecast 2017 - 2023" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The global autonomous vehicle sensor market is anticipated to grow with a CAGR of about 105% during the forecast period of 2016-2023. Increasing technological advancements in autonomous vehicles is fueling growth in the global autonomous vehicle sensors market. However, system malfunction and high vehicle and infrastructure cost are the factors restraining the growth of the global autonomous vehicle sensor market during the forecast period.



Geographically, North America accounted for the largest market share in terms of revenue for the autonomous vehicle sensors market in 2016. The region is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period owing to high adoption rate of autonomous vehicles in the region. Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest growing region for autonomous vehicle sensor market during the forecast period.



The growth in global autonomous vehicle sensor market is also influenced by the presence of major players such as Continental AG (Germany), Tele Tracking Technologies Inc. (U.S.), Delphi Automotive (U.K.), Denso (Japan), NXP Semiconductors (Netherlands), Robert Bosch Gmbh (Germany), Valeo (France), Asahi Kasei (Japan) etc.



Companies Mentioned



Asahi Kasei ( Japan )

) Brigade Electroniks (U.K.)

Continental Ag (Germany)

Delphi Automotive (U.K.)

Denso ( Japan )

) First Sensor Ag (Germany)

Fujitsu Ten ( Japan )

) Infineon Technologies (Germany)

Novariant (U.S.)

NXP Semiconductors ( Netherlands )

) Robert Bosch Gmbh (Germany)

Tele Tracking Technologies Inc. (U.S.)

Teledyne Optech ( Canada )

) Trilumina (U.S.)

Valeo ( France )

Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. Market Overview



3. Market Determinants



4. Market Segmentation



5. Competitive Landscape



6. Geographical Analysis



7. Company Profiles

