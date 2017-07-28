Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - July 28, 2017) - Braveheart Resources Inc. (TSXV: BHT) ("Braveheart" or, the "Company") has completed the first tranche of a non-brokered private placement financing consisting of 2,166,667 flow-through units at $0.06 per flow-through unit and 5,333,333 units at $0.06 per unit for gross proceeds of $450,000. The Company intends to close additional tranches of the financing for gross proceeds of up to $750,000 comprised of either units or flow-through units.

The units are comprised of one common share and one common share purchase warrant, with each warrant entitling its holder to acquire one additional common share of Braveheart at a price of $0.12 per share for 24 months. The flow-through units are comprised of one common share and one-half of one common share purchase warrant, with each whole warrant entitling its holder to acquire one additional common share of Braveheart at a price of $0.12 per share for 24 months.

The proceeds of the financing will be used to advance the Company's exploration efforts in British Columbia and for general working capital.

All securities issued pursuant to the financing will be subject to a four month hold period.

Braveheart is a Canadian based junior exploration company focused on building shareholder wealth through aggressive exploration in a favorable and proven mining jurisdiction - the West Kootenays in southeast British Columbia (silver and gold). Particular focus is on the Alpine Mine, a past producing property 20 km northeast of Nelson. Braveheart's shares are listed for trading on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol BHT.V. Braveheart currently has 34,581,173 common shares issued and outstanding.

Braveheart's disclosure of a technical or scientific nature in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Mr. Jim Decker, P.Eng., a consultant to Braveheart who serves as a qualified person under the definition of National Instrument 43-101.

This news release includes certain information that may constitute "forward-looking information" under applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to, statements about strategic plans, future work programs and objectives and expected results from such work programs. Forward-looking information is necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, (more) uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information and the risks identified in the Company's continuous disclosure record. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information.

All forward-looking information contained in this news release is given as of the date hereof and is based upon the opinions and estimates of management and information available to management as at the date hereof. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

