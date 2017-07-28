Eastside Distilling, Inc.: Campari Veteran Shelly Saunders to Join Eastside Distilling's Board of Directors

Brings Spirits Industry Knowledge and 25+ Years of Experience as a Finance Professional

PORTLAND, OR / ACCESSWIRE / July 28, 2017 / Eastside Distilling, Inc. (OTCQB: ESDI) ("Eastside" or the "Company"), a producer of award-winning craft spirits, today announced the appointment of Shelly A. Saunders to its Board of Directors. Saunders brings more than 25 years of finance experience to the board, having served as VP Finance/CFO of Campari Canada and VP Finance/FP&A for Campari America/SKYY Spirits. With experience in SEC reporting, Saunders will become an independent member of the board and serve on the Company's audit committee.

Grover Wickersham, Chairman of the Board of Directors, commented, "We welcome Shelly to the Eastside Board. In addition to having been a finance professional with one of the largest global spirits companies in the industry, Shelly has excellent knowledge of, and contacts within the industry. I look forward to Shelly's guidance and expertise as a member of the Eastside board."

Since March 2015, Ms. Saunders is a consultant for Resources Global Professionals, a consulting firm serving global corporations. From June 2013 to January 2015, Ms. Saunders served as Vice President Finance and Country CFO for Campari Canada, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Davide Campari-Milano. From July 2009 to May 2013, Ms. Saunders served as Vice President Finance for Campari America/SKYY Spirits, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Davide Campari-Milano. Prior to joining Campari America, Ms. Saunders was a consultant for Resources Global Professionals, a Director Finance for Mervyns, and a Vice President Finance and Treasurer for Organic, Inc., among other positions. Ms. Saunders received a B.A. in Economics from Stanford University and an MBA from University of California, Berkeley.

