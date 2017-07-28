Global Medical Aesthetics Industry: Cosmetic Surgery Products Generated $8.8 Billion in 2016 & Have the Potential to Reach $15.3 Billion in 2022

DUBLIN, July 28, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global Medical Aesthetics Industry: Injectables, Energy-Based Devices, Cosmeceuticals, Cosmetic Surgery, Facial Aesthetics, Implants, Cosmetic Tourism. Market Analysis & Forecast to 2022" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

This analysis indicates that the current medical aesthetic industry is worth $53.3 billion for both service and product revenue. Over the next five years a CAGR of 5.5% is expected and the market will hit $73.6 billion in 2022.

Currently, invasive aesthetic procedures generate revenues of over $27.8 billion, annually. The analysis indicate that by 2022, invasive aesthetic procedures will grow at a CAGR of 4.3%. Non-invasive procedures generate approximately $16.7 billion per annum and will grow at a CAGR of 4.5% over the coming five years. Cosmetic surgery products generated $8.8 billion in 2016 and have the potential to reach $15.3 billion in 2022.



The North American market accounts for about 45% of the global market. However, the dominance of the U.S. is shifting towards Asia, particularly in the energy- based devices segment. Asia is regarded as the next frontier and the number of physicians and clinics in China and India has been steadily rising, along with medical tourism in the region. In the injectables and devices category, the E.U. occupies the second position behind the U.S. Brazil continues to be a strong market for aesthetics and cosmetic procedures. The Russian market is also experiencing fast growth compared to many E.U. countries and the Russian market is particularly strong for devices and topicals.



