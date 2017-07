WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - After pulling back sharply early in the session, tobacco stocks have climbed off their worst levels but remain notably lower in afternoon trading on Friday.



The NYSE Arca Tobacco Index is currently down by 3.6 percent after hitting its lowest intraday level in over six months.



The early sell-off by tobacco stocks came after the FDA announced it will pursue lowering nicotine in cigarettes to non-addictive levels.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX