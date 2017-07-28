

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The dollar is weakening against all of its major rivals Friday afternoon after the increase in the nation's economic activity met the expectations of economists.



Economic activity in the U.S. increased in line with economist estimates in the second quarter, according to a report released by the Commerce Department on Friday. The report said real gross domestic product climbed by 2.6 percent in the second quarter after rising by a downwardly revised 1.2 percent in the first quarter.



Economists had expected GDP to increase by 2.6 percent in the second quarter compared to the 1.4 percent growth that had been reported for the previous quarter.



A report released by the University of Michigan on Friday showed consumer sentiment in the U.S. deteriorated by slightly less than initially estimated in the month of July. The report said the consumer sentiment index for July was upwardly revised to 93.4 from the preliminary reading of 93.1. Economists had expected the index to be unrevised.



The dollar has dropped to around $1.1750 against the Euro Friday afternoon, from an early high of $1.1670.



Eurozone economic confidence strengthened unexpectedly in July to near a decade-high, survey data from the European Commission showed Friday. The economic sentiment index rose slightly to 111.2 in July from 111.1 in June. The score was forecast to fall to 110.8. This was the highest score since the 2007 financial crisis.



German inflation accelerated unexpectedly to a 3-month high in July on energy prices, preliminary data from Destatis showed Friday. Inflation, based on consumer prices, grew 1.7 percent annually, slightly faster than the 1.6 percent rise posted in June. Inflation was forecast to ease to 1.5 percent.



French consumer price inflation remained stable in July, provisional estimate from the statistical office Insee showed Friday. Consumer prices climbed 0.7 percent year-on-year in July, the same rate as seen in June and matched economists' expectations.



France's economic growth stabilized in the second quarter, first estimate from the statistical office Insee showed Friday. Gross domestic product expanded 0.5 percent sequentially, the same pace of growth as seen in the first quarter and in line with expectations.



The buck has fallen to around $1.3140 against the pound sterling this afternoon, from an early high of $1.3067.



Consumer confidence in the United Kingdom continued to deteriorate in July, the latest survey from GfK revealed on Friday with an index score of -12. That missed forecasts for a score of -11, and it was down from -10 in June.



The greenback has tumbled to around Y110.765 against the Japanese Yen this afternoon, from an early high of Y111.286.



The unemployment rate in Japan came in at a seasonally adjusted 2.8 percent in June, the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications said on Friday. That was beneath expectations for 3.0 percent and down from 3.1 percent in May.



The average of household spending in Japan was up 2.3 percent on year in June, the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications said on Friday. That was well above expectations for an increase of 0.5 percent following the 0.1 percent decline in May.



Overall nationwide consumer prices in Japan were up 0.4 percent on year in June, the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications said on Friday, in line with expectations and unchanged from the previous month.



Nationwide core CPI, which excludes food prices, also gained 0.4 percent on year, again unchanged and as expected.



Retail sales in Japan were up a seasonally adjusted 0.2 percent on month in June, the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications said on Friday. That was shy of expectations for a gain of 0.4 percent following the 1.5 percent decline in May.



