Global Computational Biology Market to Grow at a CAGR of 21% by 2023: Large Number of Applications in Academics, Industrial & Commercial Sectors

The applications of the computational biology is boosting the growth of the market with a CAGR of around 21% during the forecast period 2016-2023. It facilitates reduction of chances for humans to consume test drugs in the development phase, easy to use, provides high data accuracy etc. Due to several advantages offered by computational biology, this technology is being extensively used in large number of applications in academics, industrial and commercial sectors.

North America has emerged as the largest market for computational biology market. The key factors contributing the growth of market in North America are the growing initiatives and investments for research and development of drug discovery, technologies of disease modeling and modernization in the existing biological computation methods. Asia pacific is the fastest growing region and is anticipated to account for large computational biology market growth with a CAGR of around 29% during the forecast period. The key reason for this growth is the increasing investments in clinical studies for pharmacokinetics and pharmacogenomics.

The global computational biology market is influenced by the presence of leading companies such as Certara (u.s.), Chemical Computing Group inc. (Canada), Insilico Biotechnology AG (Germany), Compugen ltd. (Israel) etc. Product launches, joint ventures, mergers and acquisitions are some of the crucial strategies adopted by the key market players to gain competitive advantage.

Companies Mentioned



Accelrys (U.S.)

Certara (U.S.)

Chemical Computing Group Inc. ( Canada )

) Compugen Ltd. ( Israel )

) Entelos (U.S.)

Genedata Ag ( Switzerland )

) Insilico Biotechnology Ag ( Germany )

) Leadscope Inc. ( U.S.)

Nimbus Technology Llc ( U.S.)

Novartis ( Switzerland )

) Pfizer (U.S.)

Roche ( Switzerland )

) Sanofi Pasteur ( France )

) Schrodinger Llc ( U.S.)

Simulation Plus Inc. (U.S.)



