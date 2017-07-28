FB Stock Shatters Record HighsWhat do you call a company that keeps crushing expectations? Hint: it's not a riddle. There is a very real answer to this question-it's called Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB). Maybe you've heard of it?Facebook stock earnings report continues to outperform, regardless of what happens in the market. Investors have moments of doubt about the social media behemoth, to be sure, but it never lasts long.They hop back on the bandwagon before long. For instance, does anyone remember all that huffing and puffing about Facebook's role in "fake news"?Investors started worrying about FB stock around that time. One of their.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...