

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Crude oil futures posted their biggest weekly gain of the year amid signs the global supply glut could be over within a year.



U.S. stockpiles continued to fall this week, and OPEC insists it will curb supplies through 2018, if necessary.



Supply interruptions from Venezuela also boosted oil.



On the demand side of the equation, the U.S. economy grew at a 2.6% annual pace in second quarter, up sharply from 1.2% in the first three months of the year.



September West Texas Intermediate crude rose 67 cents, or 1.4%, to settle at $49.71 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange for the session.



Prices were up 8.6% this week, hitting a 2-month peak.



