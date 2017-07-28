

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - House Republicans voted Thursday to approve a defense spending bill that includes money for President Donald Trump's controversial border wall.



The House voted 235 to 192 in favor of the bill known as the Make America Secure Appropriations Act, with the vote largely coming down along party lines.



The bill includes $1.6 billion to a construct a wall on the U.S.-Mexico border despite Trump's repeated claims that Mexico would pay for the wall.



The money for the wall was included in a bill spending a total of $789 billion on defense, veterans' healthcare and nuclear infrastructure.



House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., said the legislation takes a complete survey of the threats facing the nation and provides the funds needed to make the U.S. safe.



'Our troops will get the best equipment and training along with a 2.4% raise, our nuclear infrastructure will receive necessary updates, and every single dime the President requested to start building a wall on our southern border, he's going to get,' McCarthy said.



He added, 'The bill also fulfills commitments we made to our veterans who have been treated shamefully by incompetence and bureaucracy within the VA's health care system.'



The bill is likely to face resistance in the Senate, as the level of defense spending violates the Budget Control Act spending caps commonly known as sequestration.



Senate Democrats, who have demanded matching increases in domestic and military spending, are also likely to oppose the funding for the border wall.



The debate over spending is likely to heat up in the weeks leading up to the October 1st deadline to fund the government.



