

PHILADELPHIA (dpa-AFX) - Comcast has confirmed that its rumored live TV streaming service Instant TV could be launched before the year's end.



The service will compete with streaming video services from pay TV providers, including Dish's Sling TV and DirecTV Now from AT&T.



During an earnings conference call, Comcast CEO Brian Roberts confirmed that the service could be launched before the year's end. However, the company did not provide any official date or price.



Earlier, rumors had suggested that the service would be priced around $15 per month, however Roberts said the company has been testing prices.



