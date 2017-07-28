sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 28.07.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 559 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

33,50 Euro		-0,453
-1,33 %
WKN: 157484 ISIN: US20030N1019 Ticker-Symbol: CTP2 
Aktie:
Branche
Telekom
Aktienmarkt
NASDAQ-100
S&P 500
S&P 100
1-Jahres-Chart
COMCAST CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
COMCAST CORPORATION 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
33,497
33,516
21:20
33,442
33,55
21:16
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
COMCAST CORPORATION
COMCAST CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
COMCAST CORPORATION33,50-1,33 %