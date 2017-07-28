Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 28, 2017) - Hi Ho Silver Resources Inc. (CSE: HHS) (FSE: H9T) ("Hi Ho" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it is completing a non-brokered private placement of 750,000 units (each, a "Unit") at a price of $0.10 per Unit, for gross proceeds of $75,000 (the "Private Placement"). Each Unit will consist of one common share in the capital of the Company (each a "Share") and one common share purchase warrant (each a "Unit Warrant"). Each Unit Warrant will entitle the holder thereof to purchase one additional Share at an exercise price of $0.30 per Share for a term of one year from the closing date of the Private Placement. The net proceeds from the Private Placement will be used by the Company for general working capital purposes.

The Company also announces that it will issue an aggregate of 460,000 Shares, at a deemed price of $0.10 per Share, and 460,000 common share purchase warrants (the "Services Warrants") to directors and officers of the Company pursuant to the terms of certain securities for services agreements. The Services Warrants will be exercisable to acquire an additional Share of the Company at an exercise price of $0.30 per Share for a period of two years after issuance.

Additionally, the Company will issue an aggregate of 3,405,350 Shares of the Company at a deemed price of $0.10 per Share in settlement of outstanding debts of the Company of $340,535 owing to a former officer of the Company.

All securities referenced herein will be subject to a hold period expiring four months and one day following issuance pursuant to applicable Canadian securities laws.

On behalf of the Board of Directors, William Jorgenson, CEO and Chairman.

