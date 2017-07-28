

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - After seeing considerable volatility early in the session, treasuries moved modestly higher over the course of the trading day on Friday.



Bond prices hovered in positive territory in the afternoon after bouncing back and forth across the unchanged line in early trading. As a result, the yield on the benchmark ten-year note, which moves opposite of its price, fell by 2.1 basis points to 2.289 percent.



The higher close by treasuries may partly reflect concerns about news the U.S. detected an intercontinental ballistic missile launch out of North Korea.



The Defense Department said the missile was launched from Mupyong-ni and traveled about 1,000 kilometers before splashing down in the Sea of Japan.



The volatility seen earlier in the day came as traders digested a Commerce Department report showing economic activity increased in line with economist estimates in the second quarter.



The report said real gross domestic product climbed by 2.6 percent in the second quarter after rising by a downwardly revised 1.2 percent in the first quarter.



Economists had expected GDP to increase by 2.6 percent in the second quarter compared to the 1.4 percent growth that had been reported for the previous quarter.



A separate report from the University of Michigan showed consumer sentiment deteriorated by slightly less than initially estimated in the month of July.



The report said the consumer sentiment index for July was upwardly revised to 93.4 from the preliminary reading of 93.1. Economists had expected the index to be unrevised.



Despite the unexpected upward revision, the consumer sentiment index is still down from the final June reading of 95.1.



Economic data is likely to continue to attract attention next week, with the closely watched monthly jobs report due next Friday.



Traders are also likely to keep an eye on reports on personal income and spending, manufacturing and service sector activity, and international trade.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX