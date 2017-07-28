OTTAWA, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 07/28/17 -- Stria Lithium Inc. (TSX VENTURE: SRA)(OTCQX: SRCAF) announces that on May 23, 2017, David Johnson resigned as Chief Technology Officer to pursue another career opportunity. Stria wishes to thank Mr. Johnson for his services and wishes him the best of luck in his future endeavors.

About Stria Lithium Inc.

Stria Lithium Inc. (TSX VENTURE: SRA) is a Canadian junior mining exploration company with an expanding technology focus and the sole owner of the Pontax spodumene lithium property in Northern Quebec. Stria's mission is to be a reliable, profitable global source for both lithium metal and lithium compound products and process technologies for producing value added lithium products.

Stria's expanded business focus is on the application of in-house developed technologies and processes that lead to the production and milling of lithium metal and lithium metal foil for advanced lithium batteries.

From the production of lithium metal also comes the value added production of: lithium hydroxide; lithium carbonate; lithium fluoride, and; lithium chloride.

Lithium is a critical metal in the universal fight against global warming. It is a core component of Lithium-Ion batteries used for powering electric vehicles and for industrial scale energy storage.

Stria Lithium Inc. is part of the 2GL Platform green energy technology strategic alliance with Grafoid Inc., Focus Graphite Inc., and Braille Battery Inc.

