SEATTLE (dpa-AFX) - Shares of Starbucks (SBUX) have moved sharply lower over the course of the trading session on Friday, tumbling by 10 percent. With the drop, Starbucks has fallen to an eight-month intraday low.



The steep decline by Starbucks comes after the coffee retailer reported weaker than expected third quarter revenues and lowered its full-year earnings guidance.



