

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - North Korea has test fired another intercontinental ballistic missile, the U.S. Department of Defense said in a statement on Friday.



The Defense Department said it detected and tracked a single North Korea intercontinental ballistic missile launch at about 10:41 a.m. ET.



The missile was launched from Mupyong-ni and traveled about 1,000 kilometers before splashing down in the Sea of Japan, the Defense Department added.



Defense Department spokesman Capt. Jeff Davis said the North American Aerospace Defense Command determined the missile launch from North Korea did not pose a threat to North America.



'Our commitment to the defense of our allies, including the Republic of Korea and Japan, in the face of these threats, remains ironclad,' Davis said. 'We remain prepared to defend ourselves and our allies from any attack or provocation.'



The latest missile launch by North Korea comes after the communist nation also test fired an ICBM earlier this month.



In a statement on the test, House Speaker Paul Ryan, R-Wis., said North Korea's pursuit of nuclear-capable ICBMs poses clear and immediate danger to U.S. national security.



'We take this threat very seriously,' Ryan said. 'That's why, earlier this week, a bipartisan majority of the House voted to sanction North Korea.'



'These expansive sanctions directly target Pyongyang's ability to threaten the United States and our allies,' he added. 'The Kim regime needs to pay for its actions.'



The House and Senate have overwhelmingly approved legislation enacting sanctions on North Korea as well as Russia and Iran.



The bill includes a provision that would allow Congress to block any attempt by President Donald Trump to ease or waive the sanctions against Russia.



The inclusion of the provision has led to some speculation that Trump might veto the legislation, with the White House thus far non-committal on whether the president will sign the bill.



