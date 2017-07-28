Mind and Body Research Inc. Announces New Product and Founder Greg Johnson

LA QUINTA, CA / ACCESSWIRE / July 28, 2017 / Mind and Body Research, Inc. ("Mind and Body Research") is announcing their new topical pain relief formulation, and would like to introduce its Founder and Chairman of the Board, Mr. Greg Johnson.

Mind and Body Research Inc. is excited to announce their new Pain Relief Product formulation "Demand Relief."

The revolutionary and exciting product is the brainchild of Mr. Greg Johnson, the Founder, and Chairman of the Board of Mind and Body Research. This product was created out of necessity to treat his wife's pain and arthritic ailments, which were especially active when the barometric pressure changed. Motivated out of love and care for his wife, Mr. Johnson worked diligently with medical experts and compounding labs to create a product that is powerful, effective, and non-addictive; thus, providing what other topical pain relief treatments could not. This led to the first product of its kind, which started the path toward a number of other revolutionary topical formulations. Seeing how this product worked so well for his wife, Mr. Johnson began to share it with other family members and friends. With so many positive results and glowing praise, Mr. Johnson realized it was time to share his creation with the world.

The Company Mind and Body Research was brought to fruition by Mr. Johnson's research in collaboration with Dr. Roy Shapiro and Mr. Nick White. Having immense success with growing previous businesses, Mr. Johnson has proven himself time and again as a true asset to the company. The result of this particular business venture has led to the Mind and Body Corporation introducing a more effective alternative to the drug store variety topical pain relief remedies and addictive pharmaceutical variety pain medications.

Mind and Body research is dedicated to producing alternatives to traditional pain management methods. Using Mr. Johnson's formulated topical cream, which has been compounded using CBD oil and non-prescription active ingredients to address joint, as well as nonspecific musculoskeletal discomfort, those with muscle or joint pain have an effective and healthy alternative to traditional and manufactured pain relief methods including addictive opiate drugs.

Mind and Body Research is currently in the growth phase of its Company. In addition to its new pain alleviation product, it is moving forward to formulate and advance new products in its pipeline.

Initially funded by its Founders, Mind and Body is currently issuing a Capital Raise through a Regulation D Private Placement.

Forward Looking Statements: Statements which are not historical facts contained in this release are forward looking statements, such as "costs paid back" that involve risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to, the effect of economic conditions, the impact of competition, the results of financing efforts, changes in consumers' preferences and trends. The words "progress," "value," and "well-established" and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements, which speak only to the date the statement was made. Risk factors exist and may change the potential outcome. Such factors include, but are not limited to, the timing and extent of changes in market conditions and prices for natural gas and oil; thereby future events and actual results may differ materially from those set forth herein, contemplated by, or underlying the forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are valid only as of the date they were made.

The information herein is subject to change without notice. Mind and Body Research, Inc. shall not be liable for technical or editorial errors or omissions contained herein.

Contact:

Mind and Body Research Inc.

78365 Highway 11, Suite 177

La Quinta, CA 92253

greg@mindbodyandresearch.com

760-567-2016

SOURCE: Mind and Body Research, Inc.