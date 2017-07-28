Investor Network Invites You to the SuperCom 2017 Second Quarter Earnings Conference Call and Webcast Live on Monday, July 31, 2017

HERZLIYA, ISRAEL / ACCESSWIRE / July 28, 2017 / SuperCom (NASDAQ: SPCB) will host a conference call and live webcast to discuss the results of the second quarter 2017, to be held Monday, July 31, 2017 at 10:00 AM Eastern Time.

Live Event Information

To participate, connect approximately 5 to 10 minutes before the beginning of the event.

Date, Time: July 31, 2017 at 10:00 AM ET

Toll Free: 877-407-9124

International: 201-689-8584

Live Webcast: http://www.investorcalendar.com/event/18437 or http://www.supercom.com

About SuperCom

Since 1988, SuperCom has been a leading global provider of traditional and digital identity solutions, providing advanced safety, identification and security solutions to governments and organizations, both private and public, throughout the world. Through its proprietary e-Government platforms and innovative solutions for traditional and biometrics enrollment, personalization, issuance and border control services, SuperCom has inspired governments and national agencies to design and issue secure Multi-ID documents and robust digital identity solutions to its citizens and visitors. SuperCom offers a unique all-in-one field-proven RFID & mobile technology and product suite, accompanied by advanced complementary services for various industries including healthcare and homecare, security and safety, community public safety, law enforcement, electronic monitoring, livestock monitoring, and building and access automation.



SuperCom's website is http://www.supercom.com

