Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 28, 2017) - Pursuant to a news release dated June 1, 2017, Legend Gold Corp. (TSXV: LGN) (the "Company" or "Legend") announces that the closing of the private placement has been extended to August 27, 2017. The private placement consists of 2,000,000 units at a price of $0.20 per unit for gross proceeds of $400,000. Each unit will consist of one common share and one-half of one non-transferable share purchase warrant. Each whole warrant will entitle the holder to purchase one additional common share at a price of $0.25 for two years. The shares, and any shares issued on the exercise of the warrants, will be subject to a four-month restricted resale period in Canada and applicable securities legislation restricted resale periods outside of Canada.

The proceeds of the private placement will be used by Legend to provide working capital to fund the business for the balance of 2017 as well as to repay approximately $130,000 in payables. Finder's fees may be paid on a portion of the placement. The finder's fees will consist of that number of units equal to 6% of the units sold to investors introduced by finders. There can be no assurance that the private placement will be completed as proposed or at all. This financing is subject to receipt of TSX-V approval.

Management plans to participate in the financing.

About Legend

Legend is a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on gold exploration in Mali. Legend's flagship projects include the Diba and Lakanfla projects. Further information is available at the Company's website www.legendgold.com.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:

Michael Winn, President and Chief Executive Officer

Email: info@legendgold.com

Telephone: (604) 696 9396

