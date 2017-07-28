The global software market for autonomous carsis expected to grow at a CAGR of more than 76% during the forecast period, according to Technavio's latest report.

This Smart News Release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170728005728/en/

Technavio has published a new report on the global software market for autonomous cars from 2017-2021. (Graphic: Business Wire)

In this report, Technavio covers the market outlook and growth prospects of the global software market for autonomous carsfor 2017-2021. The report further segments the market based on product, which includes level 3, level 4, and level 5.

Some of the major drivers in the software market for autonomous cars include the high investments made by governments, automotive, and electronics companies in the field of autonomous car technology. Most of the funding is expected to last for three or more years, and investments will be made in R&D. Hence, autonomous cars will show improved growth in the future. Autonomous cars will reduce accidents on the road, which is the major reason behind the support of a number of governments for the market.

Technavio's ICT research analysts categorize the global software market for autonomous cars into the following segments by regions:

Americas

EMEA

APAC

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report including the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Americas: largest software market for autonomous cars

"The US and Canada are the major countries contributing to the growth of the software market for autonomous cars. Most of the major players in the market, such as Waymo, Intel, and NVIDIA, are based in the US. Software development and trial runs are also done in the US, which is increasing the US market share," says Ishmeet Kaur, a lead analyst at Technavio for research on enterprise application.

The government has provided a lot of support for autonomous cars in the US market. In January 2016, the US government under President Obama had announced FY2017 budget proposal. It also covered the funding of projects that support the development of autonomous vehicles.

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only: View market snapshot before purchasing

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free

Software market for autonomous cars in EMEA

"The growth of autonomous cars in EMEA is mainly led by Europe due to the presence of countries such as the UK and Germany. In Europe, automotive manufacturers like Volkswagen Group, which is based in Germany, manufacture passenger cars such as Audi, Bentley, Lamborghini, Bugatti, Porsche, SEAT, Škoda Auto, and Volkswagen," adds Ishmeet.

One of the major countries driving the growth of the software market for autonomous cars in Europe is the UK. This is mainly due to the growing automotive industry in the country, R&D related to autonomous technology, and the government support for the autonomous technology.

Software market for autonomous cars in APAC

Autonomous driving cars are expected to be widely implemented in developed countries, such as the US, Germany, and UAE, where roads are well-maintained, and traffic rules are observed strictly. Most of the developing countries in APAC do not adhere to traffic rule nor have the necessary infrastructure that developed countries have. This is one of the major reasons for the slow growth of the software market for autonomous cars in APAC.

The top vendors in the global software market for autonomous cars highlighted in the report are:

Alphabet

Delphi Automotive

Intel

NVIDIA

QNX Software Systems

Tesla

Browse Related Reports:

Global Personal Finance Software Market 2017-2021

Global Brand Management Software Market 2017-2021

Global Corrugated Packaging Software Market 2017-2021

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170728005728/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 630 333 9501

UK: +44 208 123 1770

www.technavio.com