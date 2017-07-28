Global market research company Technavio has published a new report on the global smart connected baby monitors market. In this report, Technavio covers the market outlook and growth prospects of the global smart connected baby monitors market for the forecast period 2017-2021. Technavio has segmented the market based on the product, which includes video smart connected baby monitors and audio smart connected baby monitors and by region covering APAC, EMEA, and the Americas.

Technavio expects this market to grow tremendously at a CAGR of over 28% during the forecast period, owing to innovation in technology and growing smartphone penetration.

"Remote monitoring, temperature monitoring, and noise detection are some of the additional features that smart connected baby monitors manufacturers are introducing in the market to expand their market reach. With features such as remote monitoring, parents can keep a close watch on their babies from all corners of the house and even when they are outdoors," says Anju Ajay Kumar, a lead analyst at Technavio for research on toys and baby products

In addition to the market's growth drivers, Technavio's global smart connected baby monitors market report also provides in-depth expertise of the overall market landscape, emerging trends, potential opportunities, biggest challenges, new market entry strategies, competitive landscape, and more. These actionable insights will help organizations and industry professionals build sustainable growth strategies and make strategic business decisions.

