OTTAWA, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 07/28/17 -- DragonWave Inc. (TSX: DRWI)(NASDAQ: DRWI) ("DragonWave" or the "Company") announces today that the company's secured lenders Comerica Bank and Export Development Canada have filed an application with the Ontario Superior Court of Justice (the "Application") to appoint KSV Kofman Inc. as receiver (the "Receiver") over the business and assets of the Company. The Application is scheduled to be heard on July 31, 2017 at 9:30 a.m. The secured lenders have expressed their intention to pursue a short, court-supervised sale process conducted by the Receiver to attract interested purchasers or investors in an effort to maximize value for the lenders and other stakeholders.

The Company also announces that it has received notice from the Toronto Stock Exchange ("TSX") that the TSX is reviewing the eligibility for continued listing of the Company's securities pursuant to Part VII of the TSX Company Manual (the "Company Manual"). Specifically, the TSX is reviewing whether any of the delisting criteria outlined in section 708 (Insolvency) and sections 709 and 710(a)(i) (Financial Condition and/or Operating Results) of the Company Manual are applicable to the Company. The Company is being reviewed under the Expedited Review Process of the TSX. As a result, the Company's shares have been suspended from trading until further notice. A meeting of the Continued Listing Committee of the TSX (the "Meeting") is scheduled to be held on July 31, 2017 at 2:00 p.m. (EDT) to consider whether or not to delist the securities of the Company. If the Company's securities are delisted from the TSX, the Company may consider an alternative listing on the TSX Venture Exchange or NEX.

In addition, Nasdaq has informed the Company that they intend to issue a notice of delisting to the Company on Monday, July 31, 2017 with delisting to occur on Wednesday, August 2, 2017. In connection with the suspension of trading on the TSX, Nasdaq has also suspended trading.

