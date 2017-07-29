Global market research company Technavio has published a new report on the global CAD market for VARs. In this report, Technavio covers the market outlook and growth prospects of the global CAD market for VARs for the forecast period 2017-2021. Technavio has segmented the market based on the end-user, which includes the aerospace and defense and automotive industry and by region covering APAC, EMEA, and the Americas.

Technavio expects this market to grow steadily at a CAGR of over 8% during the forecast period, owing to the benefits of CAD sold through VARs and the growing support for resellers from CAD vendors.

"VARs specialize in offering CADs software to many companies, helping them to reduce costs and save time by avoiding researching about the appropriate CAD solutions. Improved productivity and reduced cycle time are two other factors that companies benefit when they procure CAD through VARs," says Ishmeet Kaur, a lead analyst at Technavio for research on product lifecycle management

In addition to the market's growth drivers, Technavio's global CAD market for VARs report also provides in-depth expertise of the overall market landscape, emerging trends, potential opportunities, biggest challenges, new entry market strategies competitive landscape, and more. These actionable insights will help organizations and industry professionals build sustainable growth strategies and make strategic business decisions.

Key questions answered in the report include:

What will the market size and the growth rate be in 2021?

What are the key factors driving the global CAD market for VARs?

What are the key market trends impacting the growth of the global CAD market for VARs?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in the global CAD market for VARs?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the global CAD market for VARs?

What are the trending factors influencing the market shares of the Americas, APAC, and EMEA?

What are the key outcomes of the five forces analysis of the global CAD market for VARs?

