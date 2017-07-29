MONTREAL, QUEBEC -- (Marketwired) -- 07/28/17 -- Alphinat Inc. (TSX VENTURE: NPA) announces a loss of $78,372 for the quarter ended May 31, 2017.

For the 3-month period ended May 31, 2017, the Company recorded total revenue of $307,668 compared to $417,460 for the same period in 2016. For the 9-month period ended May 31, 2017, the company recorded total revenue of $1,411,053 compared to $1,271,693 for the same period in 2016.

The loss for the period ended May 31, 2017 amounted to $78,372 or $0.002 per outstanding common share compared to earnings of $104,183 or $0.002 per outstanding common share for the 3-month period ended May 31, 2016. For the 9-month period ended May 31, 2017, earnings amounted to $348,327 compared to $182,138 for the same period in 2016.

Alphinat's financial statements and Management's Discussion and Analysis for the period ending May 31, 2017 can be found on SEDAR, at www.sedar.com.

Additionally, Alphinat announces the appointment of Mr. Marc Chartrand as CFO of the Company. Mr. Marc Chartrand CPA CA has more than 34 years of accounting experience out of which more than 20 years as partner of an accounting firm doing audit, tax and financial consulting. Mr. Chartrand has previously also acted as CFO of companies in manufacturing, professional services and internet technologies sectors. President and CEO of Alphinat, Philippe Lecoq, stated: "We are very pleased to have Marc join the team. His experience and skill set are well suited to assist Alphinat in attaining its growth and development objectives."

About Alphinat

Alphinat is the creator of SmartGuide®, a next generation application development and deployment productivity toolset providing agility to leverage existing IT assets and lower costs for a one-stop delivery tool of Web and mobile enterprise applications from any back-end system.

Alphinat has been appointed by technology company peers to associate member at the Smart Cities Council (www.smartcitiescouncil.com).

Alphinat technology is also used in the healthcare, banking, insurance, telecommunications and other sectors, in modernising, automating and rendering cost-effective various business processes at a fraction of the cost associated with conventional customized solutions. For more details about Alphinat or its software suite, please visit www.alphinat.com.

Forward-looking statements

