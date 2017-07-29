Technavio's latest report on the rail freight transportation market in APACprovides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook from 2017-2021. Technavio defines an emerging trend as a factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

The market was in a growth stage driven by high freight volumes in 2016 because of the continued improvement of global economic conditions, industrial production along with the rising demand for raw materials, and hike in the market for container transport. The rail freight transportation market in APAC is expected to register a CAGR of close to 4% during the forecast period.

Sharan Raj, a lead analyst from Technavio, specializing in research on logistics sector, says, "The increase in inbound freight tonnage and inbound freight transportation revenues was mainly due to the significant increase in deepening of railway freight transportation and the considerable operations of southern express trains, and white freight tonnage."

The top three emerging trends driving the rail freight transportation market in APAC according to Technavio research analysts are:

Integration of IoT in rail freight transportation

Tracking and tracing systems of rail freight using GPS

Integration of intelligent systems in freight cars

Integration of IoT in rail freight transportation

Railway authorities in developed nations like Canada, Japan, France have evolved with time. New strategies, such as build-operate-transfer (BOT) arrangements, public-private partnerships, and complete private funding, are adopted to enhance railway reliability, safety, and punctuality.

"A recent innovation in the market is the Road-Railer. It is a truck trailer with steel wheels for rail travel and rubber tires for road travel. These trailers can swiftly change from the rails to highways and back again. It allows for faster deliveries, scheduling flexibility, and can be used for small loads," according to Sharan.

Tracking and tracing systems of rail freight using GPS

Railroads have made innovations to help overcome disadvantages and compete more effectively and efficiently with trucking over short distances for smaller loads. Intermodal is a rail service that hauls truck trailers or containers on railroad flatcars. It features a lower section, in which the container is loaded.

The innovations generated also incorporate environmental efficiency of rail transportation, as it reduces the carbon emission by 53%. The increase in rail freight transportation mode is also reducing the road freight congestion, resulting in decreasing traffic.

Integration of intelligent systems in freight cars

Intermodal shipping combines rails and trucking. Intermodal shipping has demonstrated a higher level of quality performance than traditional rail freight service. Companies use EDI combined with bar codes. It is used to provide quick response to customers. EDI is a specialized network that companies use to exchange orders and status with their suppliers and clients.

This system allows companies to conduct secure transactions with customers on the Internet. This type of electronic-based distribution reduces inventories and replenishes store stock quickly. It enables stores to have a better selection of products with the same space. It also accomplishes the strategic goal of quality customer service.

The key vendors are as follows:

Asciano

Aurizon

Guangshen Railway

Japan Freight Railway

