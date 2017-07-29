

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - President Donald Trump announced Friday evening he has appointed Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly to replace Reince Priebus as White House Chief of Staff.



The move comes amid reports of turmoil at the White House and tension between Priebus and newly appointed communications director Anthony Scaramucci.



'I am pleased to inform you that I have just named General/Secretary John F Kelly as White House Chief of Staff,' Trump announced in a post on Twitter.



Trump called Kelly a great American and a great leader and described him as a true star of the administration.



The president added, 'I would like to thank Reince Priebus for his service and dedication to his country. We accomplished a lot together and I am proud of him!'



In a statement, Priebus thanked Trump for giving him the opportunity to serve as White House Chief of Staff, calling it one of the greatest honors of his life.



Priebus, who previously served as Chairman of the Republican National Committee, said he would continue to be a strong supporter of Trump's agenda and policies.



The decision by Trump came amid clashes between Priebus and Scaramucci, who suggested in an interview with CNN that the former Chief of Staff was responsible for leaks coming out of the White House.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX