VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA -- (Marketwired) -- 07/28/17 -- One World Minerals Inc. ('OWM") (CSE: OWM)(CSE: OWM.CN)(CNSX: OWM) is pleased to announce that it has closed its previously announced acquisition of Lithium Investments Ltd. with the following amended terms. The principal assets of LIL consist of the rights and interests under an option and joint venture agreement (the "Option Agreement") with third parties to acquire up to a 90% interest in the Salar del Diablo Property (formerly Rico Litio) in Mexico.

Under the Option Agreement, OWM has agreed to issue 23,500,000 common shares to LIL with 11 million common shares issuable upon closing the transaction and the balance of 12.5 million common shares are issuable upon the first anniversary of the closing date. In addition, OWM has agreed to pay LIL i) CDN$100,000 30 days after the closing date, ii) CDN$200,000 on the first anniversary date of the closing date, iii) CDN$300,000 on the second anniversary date of the closing date, and iv) CDN$400,000 on the third anniversary date of the closing date.

Pursuant to the terms of the Option Agreement, OWM has the option to earn an 80% interest in the Property for the issuance of 1,700,000 shares, payment of US$1,280,000 and property expenditures over three phases totalling US$2,162,875 before the end of 2018. OWM has the option to acquire an additional 10% interest in the Property for a further estimated payment of US$5,000,000 upon delivery of a bankable feasibility report on the Property. If the underlying owners dilute to lesser than 10%, a 2.0% NSR royalty replaces the 10% property interest, and OWM has an option to purchase one half of the NSR royalty for US$5,000,000.

The Salar del Diablo Property covers a large closed basin of 75,400 hectares which is 120 kilometers long and between 10 to 40 kilometers wide (750 square kilometers). The Property is in the State of Baja California Norte and 35 kilometers from San Felipe, Mexico.

On behalf of the Board of Directors of One World Minerals Inc.,

Douglas Fulcher, CEO and President

