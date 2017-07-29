Attorney Advertising. Keller Rohrback L.L.P. filed a class action lawsuit July 28, 2017 in the United States District Court for Northern District of California against five German automakers (BMW, Daimler/Mercedes-Benz, Volkswagen, Audi, and Porsche).

In the wake of reports that backroom dealings between these automakers allegedly included collusion in "the development of cars, costs, suppliers and markets," the complaint alleges that defendants met secretly to avoid competing with each other as to certain aspects of their vehicles, resulting in slower innovation and other damage to consumers.

These schemes enriched the automakers and deceived consumers and government regulators, the complaint alleges. Keller Rohrback seeks to represent a nationwide class of persons who purchased or leased a Class Vehicle manufactured by BMW, Daimler/Mercedes-Benz, Volkswagen, Audi, or Porsche in the United States.

If you own a model year 2006 or newer vehicle from one of these automakers and are interested in learning more about your options relating to these allegations, please contact Keller Rohrback to discuss your situation and what we can do for you.

Keller Rohrback L.L.P., a top consumer protection firm, has taken a leading role in the "Dieselgate" cases against Volkswagen and Fiat-Chrysler related to emissions cheating in diesel vehicles. Since then, hundreds of concerned consumers from around the country have contacted Keller Rohrback to find out what they can do to help ensure that automakers are held responsible to the consumers they have deceived and defrauded.

If you or a family member owns or leases any of the vehicles manufactured and sold or leased in the United States by a Defendant, or if you are concerned that your vehicle may be affected and have questions, please call attorneys Gretchen Freeman Cappio or Ryan McDevitt at 866.560.4043 or via email at cars@kellerrohrback.com to discuss our lawsuit and your potential legal claims.

With offices in Seattle, Phoenix, New York, Montana, Oakland, and Santa Barbara, Keller Rohrback L.L.P. serves as lead and co-lead counsel in class actions throughout the country. Our Complex Litigation Group is proud to offer its expertise to clients nationwide, and our trial lawyers have obtained judgments and settlements on behalf of clients in excess of eighteen billion dollars.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome. Not licensed to practice law in all States. Please refer to our website for details. The choice of a lawyer is an important decision and should not be based solely upon advertisement.

Contacts:

Keller Rohrback L.L.P.

Gretchen Freeman Cappio and Ryan McDevitt, Attorneys, 866-560-4043

1201 3rd Avenue, Suite 3200

Seattle, WA 98101-3052

cars@kellerrohrback.com

http://www.krcomplexlit.com