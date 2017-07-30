

CUPERTINO (dpa-AFX) - Apple Inc. (AAPL) has removed some virtual private network applications from its stores in China, a move that could block users ability to bypass a local web firewall and access overseas sites, the Bloomberg reported.



'We have been required to remove some VPN apps in China that do not meet the new regulations,' Carolyn Wu, Apple's China spokeswoman reportedly said.



VPNs are popular in China as they help users get around the Great Firewall, a system used by China to control Internet access. The removal is the latest sign of China's tightening measures to block individuals' access to virtual private networks, following shutdowns of several popular VPN services.



Wu reportedly said the VPN apps remain available in all other markets where Apple does business.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX