For All Moonkind, Inc. Announces Formation of International Advisory Council Which Includes an Emirati Member

For All Moonkind, Inc. (http://www.forallmoonkind.org) today announced the formation of an International Advisory Council which will develop and implement the nonprofit organization's plan to obtain United Nations protection of the six Apollo Lunar Landing Sites and related artifacts. One of the key members of the Advisory Council is Humaid Alshamsi.

"Though we are based in the US, we are an international organization," said Michelle Hanlon, US space lawyer and Co-Founder of For All Moonkind. "Humaid Alshamsi brings tremendous experience in public and private aviation and space law to our team. We are thrilled that he has agreed to join our effort."

For All Moonkind was critical of the auction by Sotheby's of the Apollo 11 Contingency Lunar Sample Return Bag used by astronaut Neil Armstrong. "The astronauts of the Apollo project represented all of us here on Earth," explained aviation and space lawyer and Advisory Council Member Humaid Alshamsi, "they went to the Moon in peace for all, and the relics of their historic achievement should be shared by all. The loss of this artifact to a private collector is a loss for humanity."

"The UAE has firmly asserted itself as an active player in this new space age," said Alshamsi, "my participation in this initiative is due to my experience and interest in aerospace activities. I hope to that it will encourage the Emirati youth to engage in such space initiatives."

"We have to appreciate the danger and difficulty inherent in space and also recognize the thousands of people around the world who worked to put humanity on the Moon, and continue to work today to let us reach, and even live in the stars. I applaud private space efforts to return to the Moon. But, our future is built on the past, so we must not forsake it,"Alshamsi added. "I am honored to join this groundbreaking international effort and look forward to working with my colleagues to find an appropriate balance and solution through the United Nations."

For All Moonkind will present its plan to obtain United Nations protection of the six Apollo Lunar Landing Sites and related artifacts at the Starship Congress 2017 in Monterey, California August 7-9.

For All Moonkind, Inc. is a nonprofit organization formed in June 2017. Initial directors include space experts Drs. Ram Jakhu and Joseph Pelton, communications legend Mr. David Bell and entrepreneur Mr. John Goscha. The organization seeks to work with the United Nations to preserve the Apollo Lunar Landing Sites as part of our human heritage. To learn more visit http://www.forallmoonkind.org.

