

DALLAS (dpa-AFX) - AT&T Inc. (T) said it made several executive appointments in preparation for completing its acquisition of Time Warner Inc., a global media and entertainment leader with HBO, Turner, and Warner Bros. The transaction is currently under review by the United States Department of Justice and competition authorities in certain foreign countries.



Effective August 1, executives will assume new positions and will continue to report to AT&T Inc. Chairman and CEO Randall Stephenson.



In addition to her responsibilities as Global Marketing Officer, Lori Lee will assume leadership of AT&T International. AT&T provides mobile services to more than 13 million consumers and businesses in Mexico, and pay-TV service to more than 13 million subscribers across 11 countries and territories in Latin America and the Caribbean. Lee was previously lead of AT&T's Time Warner Merger Integration Planning Team.



John Stankey, will assume the lead of AT&T's Time Warner Merger Integration Planning Team. He will work closely with Time Warner Inc. Chairman and CEO Jeff Bewkes to plan for a smooth leadership transition to Stankey as CEO of AT&T's media company once the merger is complete. Stankey was previously CEO of AT&T Entertainment Group.



John Donovan, is named CEO of AT&T Communications, which includes AT&T's Business Solutions, Entertainment Group, and Technology & Operations groups. Donovan was previously Chief Strategy Officer and Group President of AT&T Technology and Operations.



